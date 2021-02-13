Kerala

Chopper ride in Wayanad

Blue Waves Holidays, a travel agency, in association with the Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council, is organising “Parannu Kanam Wayanad”, a helicopter ride to locals and tourists on Sunday. The ride would start from Vythiri in the district on the day.

People can use the five-minute helicopter service to see the panoramic view of the Wayanad ghat section of roads and a part of the Western Ghats from sky at a rate of ₹3,999 per person.

Apart from this, they can also watch Pookode lake and tea estates in Vythiri area, the organisers said in a release here. The programme will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day. Spot booking is also available.

For details, call 9446694462 or 7558926136

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 1:09:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/chopper-ride-in-wayanad/article33825558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY