Choosing P. Sarin will be a sign of CPI(M)‘s moral decline, says KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

K. Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has said if the CPI(M) chose P. Sarin, former digital media cell convener of the KPCC, as the Left front candidate for the byelection from Palakkad, it would be “a sign of that party’s moral decline.”

Meanwhile, the Left front has not yet announced its candidate for the byelections, including the one for Palakkad Assembly segment.

Interacting with mediapersons here on on Thursday (October 17, 2024), Mr. Sudhakaran said: “What kind of credibility the CPI(M) would have if it supported Mr. Sarin?”

Mr. Sudhakaran commented that until recently, Mr. Sarin had been openly criticising the CPI(M), and a decision to nominate him would be a sign of the party’s pathetic situation.

The KPCC president emphasised that “we cannot hold anyone back” from leaving the party and that it is up to Mr. Sarin to make his own decisions. He expressed a desire for Mr. Sarin to stay with the Congress party and mentioned that this has been communicated to him.

He noted that not everyone can be made a candidate.

Mr. Sudhakaran said success in Palakkad is reliant on the people, not on any individual leader, and that leaders should not have undue influence over the outcome.

Regarding former Congress leader N.K. Sudheer contesting from the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, Mr. Sudhakaran remarked that “it’s not a significant issue”, labelling Mr. Sudheer as a person who is “not reliable.”

He stated that there is “no hope” from Mr. Sudheer and said “such individuals will leave the party when they don’t get positions.”

Sarin should have backed party: Chennithala

Meanwhile, former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said if there were to be protests over the lack of positions, he should have been the first to voice his concerns.

Speaking to mediapersons in Guruvayur, he said the issue surrounding Mr. Sarin will not adversely affect the upcoming elections in Palakkad, noting that “it’s impossible to consider everyone in every election.:

He expressed confidence that Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil will win in Palakkad and said Mr. Sarin should have stood with the Congress during the crucial elections.

He warned that those leaving the Congress for “temporary gains” would later regret their decisions.

Mr. Chennithala dismissed the CPI(M)‘s “relevance” in Palakkad, stating that the CPI(M) would be “satisfied with any candidate.”