Chooralmala landslide: two-day search to be held in Chaliyar river for missing persons

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that search operations will continue in the affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram districts in the coming days. Speaking to mediapersons in Wayanad on Sunday, Mr. Riyas said a comprehensive search for those missing in the Chooralmala landslide would be organised at five sites along the Chaliyar river in Malappuram district on Monday and Tuesday.

While a 60-member team, comprising personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence, Police and Forest, would search a five-kilometre stretch of the river from Munderi farm to Parappanpara in Malappuram district from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., a 50-member team will search from Panamkaya to Pookottumana. A 30-member team will search the stretch from Pookottumana to Chaliyarmukku and a 40-member team will search the Iruttukuthy- Koombalappara stretch.

“The government is carefully considering all rehabilitation proposals offered by different organisations and individuals and will come up with a comprehensive plan at the earliest. The priority now is on temporary rehabilitation of affected people from camps to other facilities such as government quarters and rented houses,” said Mr. Riyas.

As many as 253 houses were identified and 100 house owners had expressed their willingness to offer their houses for the temporary rehabilitation of landslide survivors, he said. The rehabilitation would be executed only after considering the opinion of the survivors. Basic amenities, including furniture, would be ensured in all houses, he added.

As many as 2,000 persons, including survivors, volunteers, and Central and State forces, took part in the massive search on the second day. Three body parts were recovered in the search from Kanthanpara forest area, but they were yet to be confirmed as human body parts, said the Minister. As many as 229 bodies had been recovered so far, of which 178 were identified, he said. DNA tests on body parts will be completed soon. The forces said they had done all possible steps for the rescue operations, he added.

District Collector D.R. Meghasree also attended the meeting.