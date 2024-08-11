GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chooralmala landslide: two-day search to be held in Chaliyar river for missing persons

Published - August 11, 2024 09:30 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that search operations will continue in the affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram districts in the coming days. Speaking to mediapersons in Wayanad on Sunday, Mr. Riyas said a comprehensive search for those missing in the Chooralmala landslide would be organised at five sites along the Chaliyar river in Malappuram district on Monday and Tuesday.

While a 60-member team, comprising personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence, Police and Forest, would search a five-kilometre stretch of the river from Munderi farm to Parappanpara in Malappuram district from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., a 50-member team will search from Panamkaya to Pookottumana. A 30-member team will search the stretch from Pookottumana to Chaliyarmukku and a 40-member team will search the Iruttukuthy- Koombalappara stretch.

“The government is carefully considering all rehabilitation proposals offered by different organisations and individuals and will come up with a comprehensive plan at the earliest. The priority now is on temporary rehabilitation of affected people from camps to other facilities such as government quarters and rented houses,” said Mr. Riyas.

As many as 253 houses were identified and 100 house owners had expressed their willingness to offer their houses for the temporary rehabilitation of landslide survivors, he said. The rehabilitation would be executed only after considering the opinion of the survivors. Basic amenities, including furniture, would be ensured in all houses, he added.

As many as 2,000 persons, including survivors, volunteers, and Central and State forces, took part in the massive search on the second day. Three body parts were recovered in the search from Kanthanpara forest area, but they were yet to be confirmed as human body parts, said the Minister. As many as 229 bodies had been recovered so far, of which 178 were identified, he said. DNA tests on body parts will be completed soon. The forces said they had done all possible steps for the rescue operations, he added.

District Collector D.R. Meghasree also attended the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.