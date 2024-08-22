GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cholera outbreak: containment zones declared in Wayanad

Published - August 22, 2024 11:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of a cholera outbreak in the Kundanamkunnu tribal settlement in Noolpuzha panchayat, Wayanad District Collector D.R. Meghasree has declared containment zones in a 500-meter-radius around other tribal settlements in the area, effective from ugust 22 (Thursday).

The containment zones include the Kundanamkunnu, Thiruvannur and Lakshamveedu settlements, where the spread of the disease is suspected. The police have taken control of the zones by blocking entry with barricades.

The restrictions, imposed under Section 34(M) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will remain in effect until further notice.

The outbreak was reported following the death of Bijila, a 34-year-old woman from the Kundanamkunnu settlement, who died of cholera five days ago. Eleven others from the settlement, admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms, are undergoing treatment, with one testing positive for the disease.

Health officials have collected body fluid samples from Bijila and 10 others, with results for nine individuals still pending. Meanwhile, 209 individuals who attended Bijila’s last rites have been placed under observation. District Medical Officer (DMO) P. Dineesh said that all preventive measures had been implemented to contain the epidemic, including mass chlorination of drinking water sources in the affected settlements.

The Collector has instructed local administrative bodies to implement remedial measures as directed by the DMO to contain the spread of the disease.

The district administration has urged the public to cooperate with the Health department and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

