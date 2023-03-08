ADVERTISEMENT

Cholera alert in Malappuram; warning against dumping sewage into waterbodies

March 08, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Ten cases reported in the district; contaminated water in Karakkodan river at Vazhikkadavu found to have triggered the disease

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting convened by Sub Collector Sreedhanya Suresh and District Medical Officer R. Renuka at Vazhikkadavu as part of enhancing measures against the spread of cholera in Vazhikkadavu region on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Health department and the district administration stepped up preventive measures against cholera in Vazhikkadavu after a few cases were reported from there.

As many as 10 cases were reported in the district, and 45 people had shown symptoms. Twenty persons who showed symptoms are being treated at different hospitals.

A team led by Sub Collector Sreedhanya Suresh and District Medical Officer (DMO) R. Renuka on Wednesday visited the areas where cholera was reported.

A meeting held at the Vazhikkadavu panchayat conference hall called upon people to enhance their hygiene and exhorted officials to remain alert.

The meeting decided to decontaminate the Karakkodan river on a war footing. It was found that the contaminated water in the river had caused cholera in the region.

The meeting also decided to act against dumping of sewage from restaurants and houses into the river. Alternatives to sewage dumping will be found in the region.

Health and Food Safety officials will examine restaurants in the Vazhikkadavu region with the help of police and panchayat officials. Restaurants that continue to dump waste into the waterbody will be shut down.

Dr. Renuka asked people to drink only boiled water. She advised them to wash hands with soap before eating and after using toilet. She also asked them to chlorinate water sources and use vegetables and fruits after washing thoroughly.

