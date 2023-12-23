ADVERTISEMENT

Cholanaikar basket, broom to be displayed in Delhi exhibition

December 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jan Sikshan Sansthan chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, taking a look at the basket and broom used by the Cholanaikar tribe as he accorded a farewell to their representatives at Nilambur on December 23. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The primitive Cholanaikar tribespeople living deep in the jungle of Nilambur were excited on December 23 to send two of their representatives to New Delhi with several of their unique products.

Their baskets, herbal brooms made of country mallow, wild chillies, and gooseberries will be among the 18 tribal products to be displayed at a national exhibition in New Delhi organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

NABARD has invited Gotramruth, a Nilambur-based tribal entrepreneurship being supported by the Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS) and NABARD. The 18 Gotramruth products to be displayed in New Delhi will include different types of wild honey and different herbal plants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

JSS chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, offered a farewell to the tribal delegates at Nilambur on Saturday. Gotramruth chairman Sunil P. and chief executive officer Vinu Raj left for Delhi to take part in the exhibition.

JSS patron Jabir Abdul Wahab P.V., director V. Ummer Koya, programme officers C. Deepa and Surendran addressed the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / crafts

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US