Cholanaikar basket, broom to be displayed in Delhi exhibition

December 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jan Sikshan Sansthan chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, taking a look at the basket and broom used by the Cholanaikar tribe as he accorded a farewell to their representatives at Nilambur on December 23.

Jan Sikshan Sansthan chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, taking a look at the basket and broom used by the Cholanaikar tribe as he accorded a farewell to their representatives at Nilambur on December 23. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The primitive Cholanaikar tribespeople living deep in the jungle of Nilambur were excited on December 23 to send two of their representatives to New Delhi with several of their unique products.

Their baskets, herbal brooms made of country mallow, wild chillies, and gooseberries will be among the 18 tribal products to be displayed at a national exhibition in New Delhi organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

NABARD has invited Gotramruth, a Nilambur-based tribal entrepreneurship being supported by the Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS) and NABARD. The 18 Gotramruth products to be displayed in New Delhi will include different types of wild honey and different herbal plants.

JSS chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, offered a farewell to the tribal delegates at Nilambur on Saturday. Gotramruth chairman Sunil P. and chief executive officer Vinu Raj left for Delhi to take part in the exhibition.

JSS patron Jabir Abdul Wahab P.V., director V. Ummer Koya, programme officers C. Deepa and Surendran addressed the function.

