Chokramudi protection council stages protest march

Published - October 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Devikulam MLA A. Raja addressing a protest march on Tuesday, demanding eviction from land that was allegedly encroached upon in the Chokramudi hills.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chokramudi Protection Council staged a protest march to the Bison Valley village office in Idukki on Tuesday, demanding eviction from land that was allegedly encroached upon in the Chokramudi hills.

Devikulam MLA A. Raja inaugurated the protest march. “The large-scale land grab occurred in the hills with the support of Revenue department officials, who issued two no objection certificates (NOC) in a single day for construction on the Chokramudi hills, which is a red zone area,” said Mr. Raja.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) Idukki district council member Vinu Scaria submitted a letter to CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam demanding a probe over the involvement of CPI leaders, led by Idukki district secretary K. Salimkumar, in the alleged land grab. In the letter, Mr. Scaria alleged that the CPI leaders assisted in issuing a special order for the resurvey process of the land in Chokramudi hills.

A statement issued by the CPI Idukki district council said that no assistance was provided by the CPI district leadership nor the Revenue department for the land grab. “The party will not protect anyone behind the land encroachment in Chokramudi hills,” said the statement.

