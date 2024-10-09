Chokramudi land grab: government orders department-level action against officials

The State government has acted against the large-scale land grab reported at Chokramudi hills in Idukki. A recent directive issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Tinku Biswal stated that a new government order has directed the State land revenue commissionerate to take department-level action against the Bison Valley village officer, charge officer, Devikulam tahsildar and taluk surveyor – who were allegedly involved in the government land encroachment.

The action was recommended based on a probe report submitted by Idukki District Collector V. Vigneshwari.

The order further stated that the probe report confirmed the encroachment on government land on the hills. “The land revenue commissioner should conduct a probe and take steps to remove the encroachments as per the Kerala Land Conservancy Act. In addition, considering the ecological importance of the Chokramudi hills, take immediate actions under the Kerala State Disaster Management Act (KSDMA),” said the order.

The order has directed the land revenue commissioner to cancel the rules-violated title deeds in Chokramudi immediately and register criminal cases if forged title deeds are found in the hills.

The order also stated that the areas where the land grab has been reported are included in high hazard zones, and immediate steps should be taken to cancel the no objection certificates (NOC) issued here.

‘Role of Revenue officials’

According to sources, the special investigation Team (SIT) led by Devikulam Sub-Collector V.M. Jayakrishnan submitted a report to the Idukki District Collector highlighting the involvement of State Revenue officials in the government land encroachment in Chokramudi. “The lands were sold as single plots after the taluk surveyor had completed the survey process. The taluk surveyor was aware of the pattern of the land, and the officials intervened to cause a large land grab on the hills,” said sources.

The Sub-Collector’s report also highlighted the importance of the Chokramudi hills and recommended steps for its urgent safety, sources said.

A recent report by the SIT, headed by K. Sethuraman, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, has reported the connivance of the Revenue officials in the encroachment. The report, submitted to the Idukki District Collector, stated that the Revenue officials were directly involved in the land grab in the red zone, including the Chokramudi hills.