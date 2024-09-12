GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chokramudi hills witness vast destruction of Neelakurinji plants

Earth movers have cleared vast stretches of land on the hills, turning it into small plots, and in the process, wiping out many of these rare plants. Though a few Neelakurinji plants have started to regrow in the cleared plots, the damage to the landscape remains significant

Published - September 12, 2024 11:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
Neelakurinji plants have started to regrow in the areas on Chokramudi hills, near Munnar, in Idukki, where vast stretches of land were cleared.

Neelakurinji plants have started to regrow in the areas on Chokramudi hills, near Munnar, in Idukki, where vast stretches of land were cleared. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Chokramudi Hills, which transformed into a breathtaking blue carpet as Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana) bloomed in 2014, is facing a serious threat of encroachment ahead of the next anticipated flowering season in 2026.

A large-scale illegal constructions upstream of Bison Valley in Idukki have led to the destruction of thousands of Neelakurinji plants. Earth movers have cleared vast stretches of land, turning it into small plots, and in the process, wiping out many of these rare plants. Though a few Neelakurinji plants have started to regrow in the cleared plots, the damage to the landscape remains significant.

Chelladurai, a local resident, recalls how in 2014 the hills were transformed into a sea of blue flowers. “Nilgiri tahrs and wild elephants are regular visitors to the Chokramudi hills,” he said.

Jomy Augustine, a Botany Professor at Mahatma Gandhi University and an expert on Neelakurinji, predicts the next major flowering season will be in 2026. “The last major bloom was in 2014, but the destruction of Neelakurinji plants on Chokramudi hills will likely affect the next flowering season. Chokramudi is one of the major areas outside Eravikulam National Park (ENP) in Munnar known for large-scale Neelakurinji blooms,’’ he said.

A view of the Chokramudi hills where a portion of Neelakurinji plants were cleared. Remaining Neelakurinji plants are also seen.

A view of the Chokramudi hills where a portion of Neelakurinji plants were cleared. Remaining Neelakurinji plants are also seen. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Dr. Augustine also said that the hills are home to rare varieties of orchids and balsams, adding to the ecological richness of the region.

Environmental activist M.N. Jayachandran has urged the Forests department to take action against the destruction of Neelakurinji plants, noting that in January 2023, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change listed Neelakurinji under Schedule III of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. This designation provides legal protection to the species, and uprooting or destroying these plants is now punishable by a fine of ₹25,000 and up to three years of imprisonment. “Despite this the Forests department has not yet inspected the hills or registered a case against the culprits,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

The urgency of the matter, meanwhile, has caught the attention of local authorities. Last week, District Collector V. Vigneshwari formed a 10-member team, led by Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan, to investigate the illegal constructions and land encroachments in Chokramudi. The committee was established following a directive from Revenue Minister K. Rajan and officials are now awaiting the findings of the expert panel to determine the next steps.

According to Forests department sources, the clearings were done on revenue lands and only theBiodiversity Board have the authority to register cases under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 for the destruction of Neelakurinji plants. “We will make further enquiries with the higher-level authorities on whether the Forests department can take any action on the issue,” said the source.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:57 pm IST

