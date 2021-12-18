Choice of clothes is individual freedom: Minister

KANNUR

18 December 2021 00:51 IST

Public Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that the decision to wear any type of dress was one’s decision and there was no need to insist on special clothes for teachers and students.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Kozhichal Government Higher Secondary School building to be constructed with Kerala Investment Infrastructure Fund Board (KIIFB) funds, on Friday.

The Minister welcomed progressive thinking related to gender equality. Change was essential in the field of education and the department was working to embrace it, he observed.

The Minister said he could not accept some school managements’ insistence on special clothing for teachers.

The building for the Kozhichal Government Higher Secondary School is being constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore sanctioned from the KIIFB Fund by the Public Education Department.

The 2,500-sqft building will have four classrooms. There will also be a lounge for girls, toilets, auditorium and room for counsellors.