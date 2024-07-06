ADVERTISEMENT

Chlorination of waterbodies begins in Kozhikode after another case of amoebic infection surfaces

Published - July 06, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

14-year-old boy’s condition reported to be stable. He was hospitalised six days ago

The Hindu Bureau

Containment steps are on in Thikkodi grama panchayat and nearby Payyoli municipality in Kozhikode district after a 14-year-old boy was diagnosed with the fatal primary amoebic meningoencephalitis on Friday. The local body authorities are now chlorinating waterbodies within their limits and creating awareness about the infection among people.

This is the fourth case of the infection in the State in the past two months — two children from Kozhikode and one each from Malappuram and Kannur. Three children have died of the disease in hospitals in Kozhikode.

Condition stable

According to sources, the boy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode city. His condition is reported to be stable. The boy, a native of Thikkodi, had taken bath at a pond in an area under the Payyoli municipality a few days ago. He was admitted to the hospital six days ago after he complained of uneasiness.

