GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chlorination of waterbodies begins in Kozhikode after another case of amoebic infection surfaces

14-year-old boy’s condition reported to be stable. He was hospitalised six days ago

Published - July 06, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Containment steps are on in Thikkodi grama panchayat and nearby Payyoli municipality in Kozhikode district after a 14-year-old boy was diagnosed with the fatal primary amoebic meningoencephalitis on Friday. The local body authorities are now chlorinating waterbodies within their limits and creating awareness about the infection among people.

This is the fourth case of the infection in the State in the past two months — two children from Kozhikode and one each from Malappuram and Kannur. Three children have died of the disease in hospitals in Kozhikode.

Condition stable

According to sources, the boy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode city. His condition is reported to be stable. The boy, a native of Thikkodi, had taken bath at a pond in an area under the Payyoli municipality a few days ago. He was admitted to the hospital six days ago after he complained of uneasiness.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.