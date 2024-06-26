ADVERTISEMENT

Chittur schoolgirls make 60-metre-long collage against drugs

Published - June 26, 2024 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittur, with the 60-metre-long collage they made as part of the World Anti-Drugs Day observance on Wednesday.

Images can make deeper impact than words in the minds of people, believes artist Rajendran Vadakkepadath.

The 300-odd students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittur, who made a mega collage as part of the World Anti-Drugs Day observance on Wednesday took a resolve against drugs.

Mr. Vadakkepadath, who supervised the collage making, said that it influenced the students deeply. He said they were all excited and worried about the negative effects of drug use.

Different student units such as the National Service Scheme (NSS), Student Police Cadets (SPC), Little Kites, Junior Red Cross, and Scout and Guides took part in the programme.

The students had prepared a variety of messages against drug abuse from home. They made a 60-metre-long collage with those messages on Wednesday, giving shape to a symbolic snake in four hours.

“The students made this collage taking inspiration from some seminal lines of Ezhuthachan’s Ramayana. They want the new generation to be guided to a path of virtue sans drugs,” said Mr. Vadakkepadath.

Headmistress Binita K.G., parent-teacher association president N. Ajit Kumar felicitated the students.

