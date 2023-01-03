Chittur school students make collage for world peace

January 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A collage for world peace prepared by the students of Government Victoria Higher Secondary School, Chittur, stood out not only in size but also in theme and execution on the day of the school reopening after Christmas holidays on Tuesday.

The messages of 2,500-odd students against maladies like natural disasters, war, COVID-19, drugs and alcohol were featured in the 10 x 8 feet collage. “This is the biggest collage done by schoolgirls in India for world peace,” said Rajendran Vadakkepadath, school’s art teacher who guided the students.

Fifteen students led by Ashna, Niharika and Niranjana started working on the collage in the morning as each student brought a handful of messages in one-by-two inch pieces of paper. “The enthusiasm of the students was visible in that they came up with a total of one lakh messages,” said Mr. Rajendran.

Headmistress Bineeta K.G. and Principal Giri T. encouraged the girls as they worked in amazing speed. Within a couple of hours, the collage was ready with a pair of hands symbolically releasing a dove from a heart, indicating the world peace.

Ashna, Niharika and Niranjana, the school’s three budding artists, said it was their first experience on a larger canvas. They said that they never did something of that size before.

School’s National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinator Ramdas and Student Cadet Police (SPC) coordinator Asha made sure that the students wrote their message in papers of uniform size.

The school’s PTA (parent-teacher association) also offered support to the children as they experimented in doing something unique.

According to Ms. Bineeta, the collage done by the students can make a deeper impact than other forms of awareness drive. “Every student was given an opportunity to write the messages of her choice. And those message will go down deeply into the psyche of each student,” she said.