HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittur bids tearful adieu to Kashmir accident victims

Four men from Chittur were killed when their car skidded off the Srinagar-Leh highway recently. Their Kashmiri driver too was killed in the accident

December 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of four men who died in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir were brought to their hometown Chittur on Friday. The people of Chittur bid them a tearful farewell in an emotionally charged atmosphere.

The bodies of Sudheesh S., 33; Anil R., 33, Rahul K., 28, and Vignesh, 24, were flown to Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, via Mumbai on Friday morning. CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu received the bodies at the airport and brought them to Chittur.

The local people paid their last respects at Government Technical High School, Chittur. After the family obsequies at their homes, the bodies were cremated at a public crematorium at Manthakkad, Chittur.

Their homes witnessed heartrending scenes. Rahul’s pregnant wife Neetu bid him farewell by placing a bouquet of chocolates on his casket. Anil’s second child is hardly two months old. His wife Soumya’s cries made those present teary-eyed. Sudheesh had got married to Malini a few months ago.

The four victims from Nedungodu, Chittur, were among the five people who died when their car skidded off the mountainous Zoji La Pass road on the Srinagar-Leh highway in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir and plunged into a gorge on Tuesday. Apart from them, cab driver Aijaz Ahmed from Sringar also died in the accident.

The accident occurred when a 13-member tourist team was returning from Sonamarg. Three others, Manoj, Rajeesh and Arun, were injured.

Government aid

Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty said on Friday that the government would bear the expenses of the treatment for the injured. He said the government would soon announce financial aid to the families of the deceased.

K.V. Thomas, the State government’s special envoy in New Delhi, coordinated and expedited efforts to bring home the bodies.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.