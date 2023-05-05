Chitrapournami festival held at Mangaladevi temple inside PTR

May 05, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

Pilgrims from Kerala and Tamil Nadu thronged the Mangaladevi temple on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in connection with the Chitrapournami festival on Friday.

The district administrations of Idukki in Kerala and Theni in Tamil Nadu made arrangements for the festival. The temple is opened only once a year, on Chitrapournami day. The temple opened at 5 a.m. Two priests from Kerala and Tamil Nadu conducted pujas both in Tamil and Malayalam. For Kerala, Tantri Suryakaladi Mana Suryan Jaya Suryan Bhattathirippad and Melsanthi Dileep Kumar Valliyankavu led the pujas.

The pilgrims reached the temple from 5.30 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilgrims have to travel 14 km from Kumily through the forest to reach the temple. Taxis conducted to-and-fro services. The district administration arranged special passes for the vehicles. The entry to the temple from Kumily was stopped at 2 p.m.

Strict guidelines

The Forest department had issued strict guidelines for those entering the temple. The officials banned loudspeaker announcements and plastics and other items harmful to wild animals and forests. The district administrations arranged food, water and toilet facilities for the pilgrims on the temple premises.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George, Additional District Magistrate Shiju P. Jacob, Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Ananthagopan, Deputy Collectors Manoj K. and V.R. Latha, Idukki Sub-collector Arun K. Nair, and Peerumade tahsildar Sunny George also reached the Mangaladevi temple.

A 75-member revenue team; five Deputy Superintendents Police (Dy.SP), including 500 police personnel; three doctors, including a 15-member medical team; and nearly 200 Forest department officials and Fire and Rescue Services managed the arrangements for the festival.

The Forest department officials deployed more staff on the path to the temple and premises considering the chances of tusker Arikompan reaching the route. According to Forest department officials, the tusker, however, did not reach near the temple route.