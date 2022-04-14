Chitrapournami at Mangaladevi Temple in Idukki on April 16

The Chitrapournami celebrations at the Mangaladevi Temple in Idukki district on the border with Tamil Nadu inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) will be held on Saturday.

The Deputy Director of PTR said plastic will not be allowed inside the forests and no loud speaker announcement will be permitted there. The plastic dumped in the forest area had caused problems to the wildlife and the decision was made in adherence to the forest rules, he said.

The Chitrapournami at the temple is celebrated once a year. A large number of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Kerala throng the temple during the occasion.