GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chitralekha, P. Valsala’s last novel, released

Updated - June 28, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Beena Philip releasing the novel Chitralekha by P. Valsala, by handing it over to writer B.M. Suhara in Kozhikode on Friday.

Mayor Beena Philip releasing the novel Chitralekha by P. Valsala, by handing it over to writer B.M. Suhara in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

“P. Valsala was a writer who performed the democratic duty of showing us on the face what we would have missed otherwise,” said writer B.M. Suhara.

Speaking after the release of Valsala’s last novel Chitralekha in Kozhikode on Friday, Ms. Suhara said the organic relationship between women and nature was inherent in all of Valsala’s works.

Mayor Beena Philip released the book by handing it over to Ms. Suhara. “Valsala teacher was not a feminist. But she had a sense of freedom inside her right from childhood,” Ms. Philip said, recalling her fluctuating narrative style.

Researcher J. Manju pointed out that Valsala had deviated from the typical style of women writers in language as well as content, and that Chitralekha, the protagonist of the unfinished book, had a mark of Valsala on her.

Chitralekha tells the story of a 15-year-old girl from post-Independence Kerala who travelled to Patna in Bihar to learn nursing and later chose to remain there to work. The novel progresses through the perspective of Chitralekha and her friend Padma and has a dearth of strong male characters in it. “The work offers a contradiction between the sense of nation that we study in textbooks and the reality,” Ms. Manju said.

Director of Kelu Ettan Padhana Gaveshana Kendram K.T. Kunhiannan presided over the event.

Chitralekha is the last work of Valsala who passed away in November 2023. Having penned over 25 short stories and 17 novels, Valsala was the recipient of several prestigious awards including the Ezhuthachan Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.