Chithra Varnangal takes a close look at Malayalam film music’s favourite female voice

There is to the song Manjal prasaadavum nettiyil chaarthi a certain freshness, innocence, that is timeless. Just like the singer who rendered it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chithra had made her debut in Malayalam film music a few years earlier, but it was the song from Nakhakshathangal, along with Aa raathri maanju poyi, from Panchagni , both composed by Ravi, the seasoned composer from Bombay making his debut in Malayalam, that established her as a singer of rare quality. Over the next four decades, she would go on to become very much the female voice of South Indian film music. She made her mark in Bollywood, too.

Through Chithra Varnangal, music critic Ravi Menon tells us how the singer has endeared herself to music lovers across the country with her sweet voice, exceptional talent, disarming smile and humility. The book published by DC Books is not a biography, but mostly a collection of features the author has written over a long period of time. It is doubtful, however, if the reader would get a more intimate, in-depth, insightful picture of the great singer elsewhere.

One of the reasons why Menon has a considerable following as a writer on popular music is readability, which he achieves with simplicity and liberal use of anecdotes. One will find many such anecdotes in Chithra Varnangal.

From those anecdotes, you will also learn not just about Chithra, but much more. You will find out how one of her best songs Ariyaathe ariyaathe (Oru Katha Oru Nunakkatha) was born. If the film’s producer David Kachappilly’s wife hadn’t hummed the Hindi song Beeti na bitai raina (Parichay), composer Johnson may not have tuned what was one of his finest songs. And Chithra’s, too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.