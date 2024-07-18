GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chithra Varnangal takes a close look at Malayalam film music’s favourite female voice

Published - July 18, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Cover of book, Chithra Varnangal

Cover of book, Chithra Varnangal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There is to the song Manjal prasaadavum nettiyil chaarthi a certain freshness, innocence, that is timeless. Just like the singer who rendered it.

Chithra had made her debut in Malayalam film music a few years earlier, but it was the song from Nakhakshathangal, along with Aa raathri maanju poyi, from Panchagni , both composed by Ravi, the seasoned composer from Bombay making his debut in Malayalam, that established her as a singer of rare quality. Over the next four decades, she would go on to become very much the female voice of South Indian film music. She made her mark in Bollywood, too.

Through Chithra Varnangal, music critic Ravi Menon tells us how the singer has endeared herself to music lovers across the country with her sweet voice, exceptional talent, disarming smile and humility. The book published by DC Books is not a biography, but mostly a collection of features the author has written over a long period of time. It is doubtful, however, if the reader would get a more intimate, in-depth, insightful picture of the great singer elsewhere.

One of the reasons why Menon has a considerable following as a writer on popular music is readability, which he achieves with simplicity and liberal use of anecdotes. One will find many such anecdotes in Chithra Varnangal.

From those anecdotes, you will also learn not just about Chithra, but much more. You will find out how one of her best songs Ariyaathe ariyaathe (Oru Katha Oru Nunakkatha) was born. If the film’s producer David Kachappilly’s wife hadn’t hummed the Hindi song Beeti na bitai raina (Parichay), composer Johnson may not have tuned what was one of his finest songs. And Chithra’s, too.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.