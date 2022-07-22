Chithan Shivir will give new direction to party: Satheeshan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan and KPCC President K.Sudhakaran greeting the participants of a cultural get-together organised in Kozhikode on Friday ahead of the Congress Chinthan Shivir in Kozhikode. Musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri is seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan said that the Chinthan Shivir of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee that begins in the city on Saturday will be a turning point in the history of the party in the State as it would be a helpful platform to give a clear perfective for the future functioning of the party.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, he said that the shivir will formulate clear guidelines that will be applicable equally to the workers at the grassroots level as well as the top-level leadership. "We plan to have a clarity for our ideological base and vision for the future," he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran said that the shivir will give a new face to their great organisation. MLAs T.Siddique and P.C.Vishnunath and District Congress Committee president Praveen Kumar were present.