Chirakkal Raja C.K. Ravivarma Raja passes away

March 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chirakkal Raja C.K. Ravivarma Raja | Photo Credit: MOHAN SK

Chirakkal Raja C.K. Ravivarma Raja (Jayakrishnan) of Chirakkal Kovilakam passed away here on Friday. He was 77. He was the oldest son of Thangam Thamburatti and the late P.G. Ravi Varma of Tiruvalla Palliakara Palace. Chirakkal Raja (King of Chirakkal) is the title of the senior-most king of the Chirakkal branch or Kovilakam.

He was survived by his wife K.K. Vijayalakshmi, and daughter Arya Varma. His siblings include C.K. Rajaraja Varma and C. K. Jayashree Sundar. The cremation will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Chirakkal Kovilakam crematorium.

