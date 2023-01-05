ADVERTISEMENT

Chintha Jerome assailed for drawing huge salary arrear payments

January 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Youth Commission (KSYC) chairperson Chintha Jerome has drawn flak for allegedly claiming salary arrears of an estimated ₹8 lakh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K.Surendran slammed the government’s decision “to double Ms. Jerome’s salary with retrospective and pay her a sizeable amount as outstanding at a time of deep financial crisis”.

He said the decision was emblematic of the entrenched corruption in the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-controlled Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The government had also mocked lakhs of unemployed youth in the State.

The alleged governmental move to accord Ms. Jerome a “largesse at the expense of the public exchequer” drew significant social media criticism. Some detractors alleged that Ms. Jerome had misused her position to wangle foreign junkets.

Ms. Jerome denied the accusations. She claimed she had worked for months without a salary. In 2018, the government hiked the wages of the KSYC Chairperson to ₹1 lakh.

The KSYC secretary wrote a letter to the government stating the need to balance the books, given the allowances drawn by the Chairperson before 2018. Moreover, the former KSYC Chairperson had won a court order to pay his arrears. Ms. Jerome said she had attended an international youth conference hosted by the United Nations on her money.

