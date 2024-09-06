Chinnakkanal’s wild elephant population on the brink

Chinnakkanal, a hotbed of tourism activities in Munnar that once gained attention for the relocation of a rice-loving wild tusker known as Arikompan, is now facing the alarming possibility of losing its wild elephant population.

This picturesque region, part of one of Kerala’s major wild elephant habitats, is witnessing a sharp decline in the number of elephants. Over the past 14 years, the elephant population here has nearly halved, and experts warn that extinction is a possibility.

Forest department sources report that the number of adult male elephants has dwindled to just one following the recent death of a tusker Murivalan Kompan in a fight with another tusker Chakka Kompan.

A study recorded 30 to 34 wild elephants in the Chinnakkanal and Anayirangal regions in 2010. However, by 2024, the number had dropped to 17. “At present, Chakka Kompan is the only adult male elephant in the Chinnakkanal habitat, along with three male calves, two female calves, and 11 adult females,” says Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi.

“There are growing concerns over potential inbreeding within this isolated group of elephants due to the lack of a healthy population. Without intervention, the risk of inbreeding is high,” says a senior forest official.

The officer says Chinnakkanal is yet to be declared a reserve forest or protected area, despite its significance as a wild elephant habitat. “Human-elephant conflicts in the region have led the Forest department to categorise Chinnakkanal as a red zone. This isolation has played a role in the decline of the elephant population,” he says.

Elephant expert P.S. Easa warns that if this trend continues, the local elephant population could face extinction soon. “The elephant population in Chinnakkanal is isolated. To prevent this, we need to establish a passage linking Chinnakkanal with the Munnar landscape,” he says.

In recent years, Chinnakkanal has lost three tuskers. Arikompan was relocated in April 2023, Cigarette Komban died by electrocution in February 2023, and Murivalan Kompan died in August this year.

To address this critical situation, a Kerala High Court-appointed expert panel has recommended reopening the elephant corridor from Anayirankal to Old Devikulam in Munnar. In its report, the panel proposes both short and long-term measures, including establishing a secure corridor to allow free movement for elephants between Chinnakkanal and the larger Munnar landscape. This passage, spanning a 60-acre shola forest, will connect the elephants to a 4,500 sq km area, giving them access to a broader habitat.

The panel also recommends voluntary relocation of the 301-Acre and 80-Acre colonies at Chinnakkanal, further ensuring protection of wild elephants and reducing human-wildlife conflicts.