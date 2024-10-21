GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinnakkanal panchayat clears waste found dumped on elephant route, traces origin of waste to private resort in Munnar

The Hindu had reported on the waste material found dumped on the elephant path where wild tusker Arikompan was captured recently

Published - October 21, 2024 08:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Chinnakkanal panchayat officials clearing the waste found dumped along the Chinnakanal-Cement Palam route on Sunday.

Chinnakkanal panchayat officials clearing the waste found dumped along the Chinnakanal-Cement Palam route on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chinnakkanal grama panchayat near Munnar in Idukki has cleared the waste found dumped on the elephant path where wild tusker Arikompan was captured, on the Chinnakanal-Cement Palam route here on Sunday. The Hindu on Sunday, October 20, reported on the illegal dumping incident in Chinnakkanal.

According to Chinnakkanal panchayat secretary in-charge Bineesh Khan the panchayat secretary and other staff rushed to the spot and cleared the waste on the day. “Huge amounts of plastic waste and broken glass particles were dumped on the spot. Based on the evidence collected from the spot, a private resort named ‘The Wind Munnar’ has been found to have dumped the waste material. The panchayat has already issued a notice to the resort and will take steps to impose a fine on the institution,” said Mr. Khan.

“It was learned that the resort owners had outsourced the waste material for dumping. However, those assigned for the cleanup later brought the waste to Chinnakanal and tried burning it before heavy rain pounded the area. They then left the waste to rot at the spot. Tusker Chakkakompan and other wild elephants frequent the route. The broken glasses particles are a threat to these creatures,” said Mr. Khan.

Mr. Khan further stated that the panchayat would install 30 AI cameras with the support of resorts in Chinnakkanal to find the offenders. “Chinnakkanal is one of the major tourist hotspots in Munnar. The panchayat plans to change Chinnakkanal to a waste-free destination within three months,” said Mr. Khan.

Meanwhile, a wild tusker locally called Junior Ottakompan reached the Munnar panchayat-owned waste treatment plant at Kallar near Munnar on Monday. “When we received information about the presence of the animal, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) members from Pettimudy were rushed to the spot. The team chased the tusker away from the waste treatment plant premises,” said Munnar range officer Biju S.

“Without installing proper solar fencing around the plant, the Forest department cannot prevent the arrival of wild elephants into these parts,” said Mr. Biju. 

Two workers of the waste dumping yard at Kallar under the Munnar grama panchayat were injured in an attack by a wild elephant on September 25. One among them, Alakamma, 67, of Rajiv Nagar, Munnar is seriously injured and remains under treatment.

