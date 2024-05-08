Chinnakkanal land deals: VACB files FIR against Kuzhalnadan

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) Idukki unit has filed a first information report against Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan related to alleged financial irregularities in land deals at Chinnakanal near Munnar.

A preliminary inquiry by the agency found irregularities in the purchase of a resort and land and recommended that the government register a case against Mr. Kuzhalnadan, sources said.

Based on its report, the government ordered registration of an FIR against the legislator, which was submitted before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance court.

According to the FIR, there are 21 accused in the case and Mr. Kuzhalnadan is the 16th accused. “Former Udumbanchola Tahsildar P.K. Shaji is the first accused. Panchayat and Revenue officials and middlemen have also been included in the FIR. The Kappithans resort has surplus revenue land, for which registration and other dealings are impossible,” the sources said.

“The case was registered for various offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Land Conservancy Act. The Vigilance also found that the registration process of the land was immediately completed after Mr. Kuzhalnadan was selected as UDF candidate in the Muvattupzuha Assembly constituency.”

“The probe also found that the registration process of the surplus land was completed with the support of revenue officials. There was some conspiracy behind the alleged land deals,” the sources said.

They said the probe also detected tax evasion, illegal possession of government land, and other irregularities in the land deals.

In January, Mr. Kuzhalnadan had appeared before the VACB for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities.

The Kappithans resort, purchased by Mr. Kuzhalnadan and his friends in February 2022, comprises a 4,000 sq ft bungalow and two additional 1,000 sq ft buildings.

The issue got public attention after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Ernakulam district secretary alleged irregularities in the land deals.

A report submitted by the Udumbanchola LR Tahsildar to the Idukki Collector claimed that Mr. Kuzhalnadan had 50 cents of government-owned (poramboke) land at Chinnakkanal.

