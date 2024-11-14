Chinna Chinna Aasai turns out to be a big success

The recently launched special programme by the Idukki district administration named ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ has achieved success and will continue, said District Collector V. Vigneshwari on Thursday.

The programme was launched as part of Children’s Day, enabling the public to donate gifts to 1,084 children across 43 registered homes in the district.

The Collector said the initiative got positive response from public and has achieved success within four days of its launch. “The district administration plans to provide assistance for elderly people through this project,” said Ms. Vigneshwari.

Through the project, the public fulfilled as many as 27 wishes of children gifting them dresses, watches, school bags, umbrellas, shoes, sports items, toys, etc.

As many as 448 people gifted items through e-carts, 274 made donations directly, 189 sent items through courier service, and 169 deposited the gifts at the collection centres arranged by the district administration in taluk offices and the Collectorate.

According to officials, the gifts will be handed over to the children soon. “The district administration will ensure that all children get their gifts as per their wish. Those who wish to donate items such as televisions and bicycles to children’s homes will get more time and can deposit them at the Collectorate or taluk offices,” said the Collector.

The project was implemented by the district administration in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit, the District Information Office, and the National Informatics Center.