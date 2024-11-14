 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinna Chinna Aasai turns out to be a big success

Published - November 14, 2024 09:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
District collector V. Vigneshwari and other officials sorting the gifts received at the Idukki Collectorate on Thursday.

District collector V. Vigneshwari and other officials sorting the gifts received at the Idukki Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The recently launched special programme by the Idukki district administration named ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ has achieved success and will continue, said District Collector V. Vigneshwari on Thursday.

The programme was launched as part of Children’s Day, enabling the public to donate gifts to 1,084 children across 43 registered homes in the district.

The Collector said the initiative got positive response from public and has achieved success within four days of its launch. “The district administration plans to provide assistance for elderly people through this project,” said Ms. Vigneshwari.

Through the project, the public fulfilled as many as 27 wishes of children gifting them dresses, watches, school bags, umbrellas, shoes, sports items, toys, etc.

As many as 448 people gifted items through e-carts, 274 made donations directly, 189 sent items through courier service, and 169 deposited the gifts at the collection centres arranged by the district administration in taluk offices and the Collectorate.

According to officials, the gifts will be handed over to the children soon.  “The district administration will ensure that all children get their gifts as per their wish. Those who wish to donate items such as televisions and bicycles to children’s homes will get more time and can deposit them at the Collectorate or taluk offices,” said the Collector.

 The project was implemented by the district administration in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit, the District Information Office, and the National Informatics Center.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.