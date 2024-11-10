‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ to make wishes come true on Children’s Day

The Idukki district administration has launched a special programme called ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai,’ enabling the public to donate gifts to residents of childcare institutions for Children’s Day.

According to District Collector V. Vigneshwari, the initiative aims at bringing gifts to 1,084 children across 43 registered homes in Idukki with active public participation.

There are 644 girls and 444 boys under the age of 18 in childcare homes in the district. Ms. Vigneshwari said the district administration wanted to fulfil the small dreams of children who live in these centres. “We have already collected details of each child’s wish for Children’s Day,” she said.

Details on website

Those interested in contributing can view the children’s aspirations through the Idukki district administration website idukki.nic.in. By clicking on the homepage banner, users can open a Google form that lists details of children’s homes in the district. When a particular home is selected, the form provides details such as the ID number, age, and ambition of each child while keeping names confidential. Donors can select one or more children and fill in their own name, phone number, and address on the form.

Three options to gift

To facilitate gift delivery, the district administration has arranged three options: donors may either directly hand over the gifts at a designated time at each children’s home or courier the gifts indicating the child’s ID number, or drop off gifts at any of the five taluk offices or at the district collectorate. Donors should include the name of the home, child’s ID, and age.

For additional information about the project, people can send a message to the administration’s WhatsApp number: 9656402182. Larger donations, such as televisions and bicycles for the children’s homes are also welcome and can be deposited at the collectorate or taluk offices.

Avoiding duplication

According to officials, once each child’s wish has been fulfilled, their details will be removed from the Google form to prevent duplicate donations. The ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ project is being implemented by the district administration in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit, the District Information Office, and the National Informatics Centre.