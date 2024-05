May 07, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kunnumpuram has achieved 100% pass in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination.

Out of 88 students who appeared for the examination, 70 students secured distinction. R.G. Gayatri and S. Sai Surabhi became the toppers with 98% marks each.

In the Indian School Certificate (ISC) syllabus, out of 30 students 23 secured distinction. Sivadersana J. topped the Science stream with 98.5% and V. Sreekesh with 87% for Commerce stream.

