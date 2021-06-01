Chinmaya Trust hands over medical equipment to hospitals

The Chinmaya Mission Trust handed over medical equipment worth over ₹60 lakh to the Kasargod Government General Hospital and Tata Trust Government Hospital in a programme held at the Chinmaya Centenary Hall at Vidyanagar Chinmaya Vidyalaya School recently.

The function was presided over by Swami Vivikananda Saraswathi, regional head, Chinmaya Mission, Kerala, and it was inaugurated by Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan.

MLAs N.A. Nellikunnu, C.H. Kunhambu, District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan and Municipal Chairman V.M. Muneer, Chengala panchayat president Khader Badriya, Govt. General Hospital Superintendent Rajaram and Tata Hospital RMO Saranya, and others were present on the occasion.

COVID medical equipment was received by Dr. Rajaram, Superintendent, Kasaragod General Hospital and Saranya for Tata COVID Hospital.