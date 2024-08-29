GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinese tank found in fishing nets off Kasaragod coast

Published - August 29, 2024 12:00 am IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau
The light blue tank with Chinese inscriptions, which was caught in the nets of local fishermen off the Kasaragod coast.

The light blue tank with Chinese inscriptions, which was caught in the nets of local fishermen off the Kasaragod coast. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A light blue tank with Chinese inscriptions, caught in the nets of local fishermen off the Kasaragod coast, caused a brief scare on August 27 (Tuesday) evening. The fishermen, who were out at sea, discovered the unusual object tangled in their nets and immediately alerted the authorities, fearing it might pose a danger.

Upon receiving information, the bomb squad quickly arrived on the scene to inspect the tank. After a thorough examination, they confirmed that there was no risk associated with the object.

Kasaragod inspector Naleenakshan said the tank, which has a capacity of less than 20 litres, was suspected to be part of a large refrigeration unit. The Chinese inscriptions on the tank further suggested its origin, leading to speculation that it might have fallen from a passing ship.

The tank has been safely secured and is currently kept in front of the Kasaragod police station. The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine how the object ended up in the sea and whether there is any broader implications to its discovery.

