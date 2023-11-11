Chinese ship, crew await Centre’s clearance to berth at Vizhinjam port 

November 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though the second project vessel carrying a container handling crane to the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport reached off the coast of Vizhinjam on Friday morning, the vessel has yet to get clearance from the Union Home Ministry to berth at the Vizhinjm port. The ship named Zhen Hua 29, along with a 20-odd Chinese crew, is awaiting the Central nod at the outer anchorage.

Speaking to The Hindu, sources close to the Adani Group said “the Central clearance will be granted in a day or two. It is just a procedural delay and we hope the ship can be taken to the inner anchorage inside the port by Sunday, they said. Last time, the State had to write to the Centre to get clearance for the ship and crew to come ashore. The ship carries one rail-mounted quay crane – a ship-to-shore crane – and four other yard cranes.

The ship-to-shore crane will be unloaded here once permission is granted, while the yard cranes will be taken to Mundra port in Gujarat. The third project cargo vessel is expected to arrive here on November 25, while the fourth one is expected on December 15. The remaining four ships will arrive during the January to March period. The port developer had placed an order for a total of eight quay cranes and 24 yard cranes required for the port operation.

Meanwhile, the State is finding it difficult to fund the first phase of the multi-crore Vizhinjam seaport project following an acute financial crisis. The State’s request to get its share of ₹1,925 crore under the scheme titled ‘special assistance to states for capital investment 2023-24’ was turned down by the Centre after the State failed to meet the guidelines set for availing the loans.

If approved, the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) – the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to create infrastructure facilities for the seaport – would have received ₹981 crore, a 50-year interest-free loan. On completion of the project, the Vizhiniam seaport is expected to cater to 75% of India’s container transshipment needs. It can handle container vessels with up to 24,000 TEU capacity.