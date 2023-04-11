HamberMenu
Chinese national tests positive for COVID-19

She was a delegate who came to the country to attend the G20 Development Working Group meeting at Kumarakom last week.

April 11, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Chinese delegate, who attended the G20 Development Working Group meeting at Kumarakom last week, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Official sources said the woman delegate, who had come to India on an official visa, was currently remaining in quarantine at a hotel here. The woman official was part of a four-member team that represented China during the four-day-long meeting here. She, along with her team members, visited the Aymanom tourism village on April 9 and was detected with the infection on April 10 just ahead of checking out from a hotel here.

