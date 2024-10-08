ADVERTISEMENT

Chinchurani launches logo of Global Livestock Conclave

Published - October 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The conclave, organised by KVASU will be held at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, from December 20 to 29

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani launches the logo of the Global Livestock Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani unveiled the logo for the upcoming Global Livestock Conclave here on Tuesday.

The conclave, organised by Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) will be held at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, from December 20 to 29. The event, expected to attract around 5 lakh participants, will provide a platform to showcase the latest technologies and value-added products in livestock, poultry, dairy and aquafarming sectors.

KVASU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Anil K.S., Director of Entrepreneurship T.S. Rajeev and Associate Professor Justin Davis were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US