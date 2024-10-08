GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinchurani launches logo of Global Livestock Conclave

The conclave, organised by KVASU will be held at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, from December 20 to 29

Published - October 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani launches the logo of the Global Livestock Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani unveiled the logo for the upcoming Global Livestock Conclave here on Tuesday.

The conclave, organised by Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) will be held at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, from December 20 to 29. The event, expected to attract around 5 lakh participants, will provide a platform to showcase the latest technologies and value-added products in livestock, poultry, dairy and aquafarming sectors.

KVASU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Anil K.S., Director of Entrepreneurship T.S. Rajeev and Associate Professor Justin Davis were also present on the occasion.

