Child’s death: mother held

The police on Friday arrested the mother of a 12-year-old girl who allegedly committed suicide in her house at Mahadevikadu, near Karthikappally, earlier this week. A special investigation team led by Thrikkunnappuzha Circle Inspector R. Jose arrested the child’s 33-year-old mother under Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.
The girl was living with her mother and stepfather. She was found hanging in her room on June 14. The police said that the woman had confessed to scolding her daughter on Saturday night for showing lack of interest in studies. The accused also told the police that she had beaten her daughter with a stick 10 months ago. The police said that injury marks had been found on the child’s body.
Some months ago, the Childline, panchayat authorities, and Pink Police had interviewed the child based on a complaint from the public that the girl was being subjected to physical assault by her mother.
“She has confessed to mentally and physically assaulting her daughter. The investigation is progressing and we will add relevant sections if needed,” Mr. Jose said.
