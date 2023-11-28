ADVERTISEMENT

Child’s abduction | Youth Congress workers stage protest in front of Pooyappally police station

November 28, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

Youth Congress workers says the police have failed to make any headway in the abduction of six-year-old girl Abigail Sara Reji in Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress (YC) workers on November 28 (Tuesday) staged a protest in front of the Pooyappally police station in Kollam district of Kerala after the police failed to make any headway in the abduction of six-year-old girl Abigail Sara Reji.

Around 50 YC workers sat in front of the police station with their hands tied. “This is a silent sit-in protest that will not affect the functioning of the police station. It has been 20 hours since the incident and the police are still groping in the dark. We have AI cameras, cyber cell and all kinds of technology to help in the investigation, but there has been no breakthrough. Our protest is a reflection of the public sentiment,” said Vishnu Sunil Pandalam, State vice-president, Youth Congress.

The YC workers also alleged that there were lapses in the early stages of the investigation. “When the girl was kidnapped, most law enforcers were at Kadakkal following a clash between two political groups and the Circle Inspector was on Sabarimala duty. The initial lapse has affected the investigation,” he added.

