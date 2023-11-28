HamberMenu
Child’s abduction | Neighbours suspect involvement of a racket

Neighbours confirm that white sedan was spotted in the area in Kollam district from where 6-year-old was kidnapped

November 28, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
A crowd gathers at the house of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji in Kollam district of Kerala on November 28, 2023.

A crowd gathers at the house of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji in Kollam district of Kerala on November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

The abductors of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji have been observing the children and the family for a while, say reports.

According to the girl’s family, the children had informed them about a white sedan parked near their house. Neighbours also confirm that the car was seen in the area in Kollam district of Kerala.

“We had noticed the car before and the tuition centre is very near. Since it is a common white car, we did not think further. But now we think they were waiting for the right opportunity to kidnap the children,” says a neighbour. She adds that the gang that took the girl knows the area well and they must have planned it after preparations.

Another abduction bid suspected

Meanwhile, another family from Nallia, around 10 km from Oyoor in Kollam, reported another attempt of abduction. Under suspicious circumstances, a couple was reportedly seen outside a house at Sangamukku.

According to the family, they were trying to kidnap their two-and-a-half-year-old son. A woman who had entered the compound around 8.30 a.m. fled the scene when the boy’s elder sister confronted her. The woman ran to a two-wheeler parked outside and both the suspects escaped.

The family has filed a complaint with the police. Local residents believe that they can be members of the same gang that took Abigail Sara Reji.

