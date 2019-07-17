Children’s travel by boat: rights panel takes case

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has suo motu taken a case in connection with children from islets in Ashtamudi Lake undertaking perilous journeys on country boats to go to schools and colleges.
This follows reports of children from areas such as Kavanad and Vallikeezhu who study in nursery to higher secondary schools and colleges take these boats in the morning and evening. Boats that should accommodate only seven people, pack in 20 to 30 children. The boats, with engines from the Public Works Department, do not have life jackets.
A statement from the commission said that though ₹15 crore had been allocated under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for a 4-m-wide bridge from Sakthikulangara Mukkatt to Fathima Island and from there to Aralappanthuruthu, steps are under way to change the arch-shaped design.
