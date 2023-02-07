Children’s Science Congress at Pookode from Saturday

February 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KAPETTA

The Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, in association with the National Green Corps and the District Science Club Association, is organising a Children’s Science Congress at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Auditorium at Pookode on February 11.

The programme aimed to develop scientific temper among children and encourage them to pursue science, the organisers said in a release here.

The congress will feature presentations of 17 science projects by children from various schools and the participation of renowned scientists from multiple fields. As many as 200 selected students from different schools will take part.