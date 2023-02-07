HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children’s Science Congress at Pookode from Saturday

February 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KAPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, in association with the National Green Corps and the District Science Club Association, is organising a Children’s Science Congress at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Auditorium at  Pookode on February 11.

The programme aimed to develop scientific temper among children and encourage them to pursue science, the organisers said in a release here.

The congress will feature presentations of 17 science projects by children from various schools and the participation of renowned scientists from multiple fields. As many as 200 selected students from different schools will take part.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.