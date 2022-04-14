Children’s park opened at IMHANS
Kozhikode
Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday opened a children’s park titled ‘Kalimuttam’ at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS).
The Minister said that the government would do everything possible to improve the facilities at IMHANS. The park had been opened with the help of the Rotary Club to help differently abled children. A tea counter and sales counter constructed as part of the “U-turn: The Way to Recovery” project for the rehabilitation and training of mentally challenged people.
