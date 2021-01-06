Children’s Literature awards announced

The Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature has announced awards in various categories for the year 2020.
Sreejith Perumthachan bagged the Pala K.M. Mathew award for his novel titled Kunjuvinundoru Katha Parayaan. The award comprises a purse of ₹60,001, a citation, and statuette.
Maina Umaiban won the award for the best novel for High Range Theevandi while Pakalkuri Viswan’s Chakkarakinnam was adjudged the best poem.
Anganeyaanu Muthira Undayathu by E.N. Sheeja was selected for the award in the translation category and Nammude Bapu by Sandhya R. in the Informative Literature category.
Kurinjikal Katha Parayunnu by T.R. Jayakumari and R. Vinodkumar secured the award for the best science fiction and Vilakudi Rajendran’s work Kuttikalude Vyloppilly was chosen as the best biography.
The other awards: Illustration: N.G. Sureshkumar Pullangady (Birbal Kathakal); Drama: K.K. Ashok Kumar, K. Sasikumar (Kunhunniyude Yathra Pusthakam); Production: Mathrubhumi Books (Tolstoy Paranha Aesop Kathakal).
All the awards except the Pala K.M. Mathew award comprise a cash prize of ₹20,000, a citation, and plaque.
