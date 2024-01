January 04, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Pala K.M. Mathew children’s literature award for 2022 has gone to M. Venu Kumar’s Thampuran Kunnile Cinema Visheshangal published by the State Institute of Children’s Literature. The award comprises a cash award and citation. Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph will present the award at the Kottayam Public Library mini auditorium at 4 p.m. on January 11, Pala K.M. Mathew’s birth anniversary.