Children’s home students felicitated

Students of Kerala Law Academy Law College’s legal aid clinic presented recreational programmes

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 18, 2022 03:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Vidyadharan, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and Sub Judge, on August 17 visited the Government Children’s Home at Poojappura to congratulate students who had cleared the SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

He also presented gifts to all the students who had become eligible for higher studies.

Students of Kerala Law Academy Law College’s legal aid clinic presented recreational programmes. District Child Welfare Committee chairperson A. Shaniba Beegum spoke on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app