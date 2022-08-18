Children’s home students felicitated

Students of Kerala Law Academy Law College’s legal aid clinic presented recreational programmes

K. Vidyadharan, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and Sub Judge, on August 17 visited the Government Children’s Home at Poojappura to congratulate students who had cleared the SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

He also presented gifts to all the students who had become eligible for higher studies.

District Child Welfare Committee chairperson A. Shaniba Beegum spoke on the occasion.