Children’s Day: student leaders selected

October 31, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has selected the child leaders who will lead the Children’s Day rally and public meeting in the State capital on November 14.

The rally is being organised by the State government and the council.

Aathmika V.S., a class IV student of Providence Lower Primary School, Kozhikode, has been selected the children’s Prime Minister. Mithra Kinathil, a Class VII student of Ulliyeri AUP School, Kozhikode, is the student president, and Nanma S. of Holy Angels CBSE School here is the speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebecca Mariam Chacko, a Class IV student of Carmel Higher Secondary School here will deliver the welcome address and Joel Binoy of Devamatha ALP School, Adikolly, Wayanad, the vote of thanks.

The children’s leaders were selected after screening from the first six winners in each category of the Malayalam elocution contest held for lower and upper primary students by the council as part of Varnotsavam – 2023 being organised in connection with Children’s Day.

As many as 48 students had participated in the competition from each district.

This is the first time after 2019 that the children’s leaders are being selected at the State level, council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said in a statement here.

The Children’s Day rally will begin from University Stadium here and conclude at Kanakakkunnu on November 14. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting at Nishagandhi. Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.