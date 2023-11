November 14, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu in School Children’s Day special edition was distributed at MES Higher Secondary School, Olavakode, on Tuesday. MES secretary T.M. Nazir Hussain inaugurated the distribution by handing over a copy to student chairperson Sidharth. MES taluk unit executive member N. Mohammed Shabeer, school principal Leela M.M., and headmistress Shyni K. spoke on the occasion.