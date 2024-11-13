Children’s Day: public meet, rally led by girls to be held in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare will celebrate Children’s Day in the State capital and in district centres with various programmes to highlight the message of child-friendly Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

A massive rally will be held in the State capital. Students from lower primary to higher secondary schools in the city limits will take part in the rally. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will flag-off the rally at University Stadium at 8.30 a.m. The rally will conclude at Nishagandhi auditorium on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises.

For the first time, girls will lead the rally, a statement from the council said on Wednesday. The student leaders will travel in an open jeep. They will be flanked by percussionists, police band, Mounted Police, Student Police Cadets, Scouts and Guides, and National Cadet Corps volunteers. Nearly 25,000 students from 200 schools will be part of the rally, which will have drills, display bands, and floats. Children from various care homes in the city will also take part.

At Nishagandhi, a public meeting led by the student leaders will be held. They include Bahiya Fathima, Amana Fathima, Nidhi P.A., Ann Elizabeth V.S., and Alfiya Manu.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers Veena George and V. Sivankutty will deliver the Children’s Day message. Ms. George will release the Children’s Day stamp by handing it over to the child welfare council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi. Tanmay V. who drew the picture on the stamp will be felicitated.

